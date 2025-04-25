Why Your Recycling Isn’t Working and How You Can Help Fix It

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by SC Johnson. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As Earth Day approaches, Inside South Florida welcomed oceanographer and environmental activist Philippe Cousteau Jr. to shed light on a critical issue: why recycling in America isn't working—and what we can do to fix it.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the plastics we think we're recycling end up in landfills or in the ocean,” Cousteau explained. “Consumers are doing their part—eight out of 10 Americans recycle daily—but the system itself is broken.”

To address the growing plastic crisis, Cousteau has partnered with SC Johnson and the Zuzu movement. Through an adorable animated short film featuring "Zuzu" the hermit crab, the movement educates viewers about the harsh realities facing our environment. More importantly, it pushes for real change through a petition supporting Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation. EPR would hold plastic producers accountable for the full life cycle of their products—a system proven to work, as seen in British Columbia where recycling rates jumped from under 10% to over 75%.

Leading companies like SC Johnson, along with organizations like Conservation International and Cousteau’s nonprofit EarthEcho, are championing these scalable solutions to improve recycling nationwide.

Ready to help? Visitjoinzuzu.com to sign the petition and learn more about how small actions can drive big changes.