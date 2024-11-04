“Wicked” Hits the Big Screen: A Halloween Treat for Families and Fans Alike!

Halloween is officially here, and while South Florida is buzzing with spooky season excitement, there’s another wicked surprise around the corner – Wicked the movie! Beloved for its enchanting tale and iconic characters, Wicked is finally making its way from Broadway to the big screen, promising a fresh take on the untold story of Oz.

For fans of the musical, characters Elphaba and Glinda are already favorites, and their costumes make a magical addition to Halloween celebrations. With Wicked arriving in theaters on November 22, this holiday season just got a bit more magical, blending Oz’s classic charm with a modern twist for a movie experience the entire family can enjoy.

Whether you’re dressing up as your favorite characters or simply looking forward to an enchanting film outing, Wicked is sure to captivate audiences young and old. So, gather your family, don your best costumes, and get ready to step into Oz this Thanksgiving season!