“Wicked” now playing at the Arsht Center

Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 28, 2023
The Broadway hit, “Wicked,” returns to the stage. Stars of the production, Christian Thompson and Lissa Deguzman, joined Inside South Florida to share how playing the characters of Fiyero and Elphaba, respectively, has fulfilled one of their wildest dreams.

“Fiyero has always been a dream role. I'm still pinching myself that I'm actually doing it,” says Thompson. “I only dreamed about playing the part. Now, getting to actually do it during its 20th anniversary is really a pinch me moment,” says Deguzman.

For more information, visit arshtcenter.org

