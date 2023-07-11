Watch Now
Wild N’ Out Star talks about having the best month ever

VH1’s Wild N’ Out Star, Justina Valentine, joined Inside South Florida to share why she is grateful.

“Shooting for maximum was definitely a dream come true. My single, “Mouth Go Crazy,” came out. I performed it on the season 20 premiere of “Wild N’ Out,” which by the way had Katt Williams and Mark Curry,” says Valentine. “We're always looking toward the next thing and the next step and what we have to do next, but happiness is really being grateful for how far you've come.”

New single, “Mouth Go Crazy” streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.

For more information, visit @JustineValentine

