Win free tickets to see Fantastic Beasts and the Secrets of Dumbledore

Posted at 5:55 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 17:55:58-04

It’s time to break out those wands and hop on those brooms because the final installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, “Fantastic Beasts and the Secrets of Dumbledore” is out in theatres. Harry Potter mega-fan and Inside South Florida Correspondent Miriam Tapia gave us an inside look into the film.

“It follows Dumbledore and others of our favorite characters from the films,” says Tapia. “Trying to stop the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from seizing control of the wizarding world.”

To celebrate the new release, we are giving away free tickets for you and a plus one. All you have to do is email WBGiveawaysFL@alliedglobalmarketing.com with the Subject line: FANTASTIC BEASTS SoFL CW.

Trusted Advisors