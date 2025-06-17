Wine Meets Wisdom: Chef Jan Jorgensen’s New Cookbook Serves Culture, Flavor, and Heart

A perfect meal is more than just great food. It’s about harmony, story, and sometimes, a really good glass of wine. That’s the philosophy behind A Cook’s Table, the brand-new cookbook co-authored by celebrated South Florida chef Jan Jorgensen and wine expert Todd Wernstrom. Together, they’ve created a one-of-a-kind guide that’s part recipe collection, part wine pairing manual, and part personal memoir.

“We don't pair wine and food. We compliment,” says Chef Jan. “Complimenting means that I cook to make the wine shine.”

The Cook’s Table offers over 400 pages of recipes, culinary insights, and wine guidance. Each chapter is named after a grape, with Wernstrom offering wine selections that highlight and enhance each dish. Every recipe is accompanied by a story, full-color photo, and what Jorgensen calls “kitchen wisdom”: simple, time-earned tips from his 45 years in the industry.

One of the book’s strongest advocates is Chef Jan’s longtime collaborator Jose Guerrero, who has worked with him at the iconic Two Chefs Restaurant for over two decades. “Everything he wrote in that book is the way it’s done,” Guerrero says. “The perfect way.”

Jorgensen’s culinary journey began at age 12, with a humble dish of mushroom au crème served to his parents, complete with a splash of cognac. Decades later, his early dreams have taken shape in this long-awaited book, which was originally conceived 20 years ago but shelved after an initial rejection. Rediscovered on an old floppy disk, the idea was revived, and with Todd’s help, finally brought to life.

Whether you’re a seasoned chef, a wine lover, or just someone who wants to elevate your dinner parties, A Cook’s Table promises to enrich your kitchen and your palate. As Wernstrom puts it: “You can have a really good glass of wine and feel great, or you can absolutely hurt yourself with something bad.”