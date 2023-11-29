Winter Beauty and Wellness Essentials

Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head, joined Inside South Florida to share the seasonal beauty and wellness essentials you need to help you feel your best this winter.

Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skin care market and endorsed by The American Diabetic Association. The Lavior skincare product line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems.

“This is the Lavior Diabetic First Aid Gel,” says Head. “Now this is specifically designed to provide quick and effective relief for those living with diabetes. It's infused with targeted botanical ingredients and it's going to help with those common diabetic injuries like minor cuts, burns, scrapes, it's going to minimize the risk of infection, promote fast healing, retails for only under $20.” For more information, visit Lavior.com

Different sleep positions require different support systems. By adding or removing fill, you can ensure you get the proper support for your style of sleep, no matter your sleep position. The curved design accommodates any size shoulder providing firm yet soft support and relieving you of any neck pressure and pain.

“This is an adjustable curved bed pillow for side and for back sleepers,” says Head. “It has this fabulous curve at the bottom because we are not shaped like rectangles my friends, so why should our pillows be? You can choose from a king, a queen, even a mini size, I love that for traveling. Retails $2,999 to $6,999, depending on size.” For more information, visit SidneySleep.com

Unlike many sports drinks that mask the saltiness of electrolytes with an abundance of sugar, Essential Elements Nutrition's careful formulation of Apple Cider Vinegar combined with essential minerals has zero sugar and provides the necessary electrolytes without nonessential calories. Apple Cider Vinegar-Infused Hydration Sticks are designed to replenish electrolytes and provide immune support.

“I know winter sometimes you can forget to stay hydrated because you're not sweating as much maybe as you are in the summertime, but you still gotta stay hydrated all year long,” says Head. “This is a great tasty option to do so. Essential Elements Apple Cider Vinegar-Infused Hydration Sticks, these are designed to replenish electrolytes, you can stay nice and hydrated. So, they're gonna offer immune support as well. It's got that great apple cider vinegar with essential minerals, there's zero sugar you're not getting any non-essential calories.” For more information, visit EssentialElementsNutrition.com

Grow by MangoRx is a unique compounded formula utilizing four clinically proven ingredients which encourage blood flow and follicle development to promote hair growth. Mango by MangoRx is a rapid dissolving, under the tongue, mango-flavored pill treating symptoms of ED. The unique formula includes oxytocin, which improves feelings of intimacy.

“This is a rapid dissolving under the tongue mango flavored pill, it's going to help fight the symptoms of ED and approve feelings of intimacy,” says Head. “And then I know hair loss is something that a lot of fellas have to deal with, it stresses them out. This is a good thing to know, this is Grow by MangoRX. This is a custom compounded hair growth treatment. It utilizes four clinically proven ingredients and it's going to encourage blood flow and follicle development to promote that hair growth, and it's convenient. It's a chewable tablet, it's mint flavored, super easy to take.” For more information, visit MangoRX.com

For more information, visit BourbonBlondeBlog.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Bourbon Blonde Blog.