Winter Skin Care Tips and Laser Treatment Insights from Dr. Nkem Ugonabo

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Solta Medical. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the temperature dips in South Florida, skin care routines need a seasonal refresh. Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, a board-certified dermatologist, joined Inside South Florida to share expert tips on keeping your skin healthy and glowing during the winter months.

Dr. Ugonabo highlighted three key steps for maintaining healthy skin during the cooler season:



Hydration Is Key: Switching from a lotion to a cream can make a big difference in keeping your skin moisturized as the air becomes drier. Don't Skip Sunscreen: Despite less sunlight, UV rays remain a year-round concern. Dr. Ugonabo stressed the importance of continuing daily sun protection even in winter. Annual Skin Check: Winter is an ideal time to schedule an annual skin exam with a dermatologist. “You can get checked from head to toe very quickly just to make sure everything is in order,” she explained.

Dr. Ugonabo introduced Fraxel, a popular laser treatment that addresses various skin concerns, including fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, and sunspots.

“It is a great treatment. It's safe in all skin types and it's very useful for different ages,” she said. “And the great thing is, it doesn't have a lot of downtime associated with it. So for those of us who need to get back to the office very quickly, it's very useful for that too.”

For those with melanin-rich skin, Dr. Ugonabo dispelled the myth that laser treatments aren’t safe.

“You just have to do it carefully and thoughtfully, and you have to select the right laser. So one of the reasons why I like the Fraxel so much is that it can be done safely on all skin tones, including those with darker or more melanin rich skin,” she explained.

Interested in learning more about Fraxel or finding a local provider? Dr. Ugonabo recommends visitingfraxel.com for detailed safety information and provider directories.