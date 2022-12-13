Wish list must-haves for the family

If you haven’t scratched all the names off your list yet, Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, joined Inside South Florida with must-haves for the entire family.

“Brightkins Surprise Party! Treat Puzzle can entertain and educate our four-legged friends with its interactive pet training tools and their fun treat puzzles,” says O’Donnell. “Dogs of all ages can snack along as they figure out how to open the treat filled presents.” Find this product at Brightkins.com and Amazon.com

If you have a liquor connoisseur to shop for, consider adding a new spirit to their liquor collection.

“Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a new premium can tequila soda made with real tequila from Mexico,” says O’Donnell. “It comes in four delicious flavors.” Find these items at CasaAzulSpirits.com, Uptown Liquors, Spec’s and Total Wine

For the one on your list that loves a great fragrance, Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl Eau De Parfum Holiday Gift Set will be a crowd pleaser.

“It’s inspired by Carolina Herrera’s unique vision of modern femininity,” says O’Donnell. “It has notes of jasmine, cocoa, tonka, almond and coffee for an alluring and bold vibrancy.” Find this product at Macys.com

Gifting your beauty enthusiast with beauty and style products will surely put a smile on their face.

“Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment helps to improve the breakage and reinforces weak hair bonds,” says O’Donnell. "Bloomers Intimates offer scalloped lace panties that are both sexy and comfortable.” Find these items at Ulta and Ulta.com or BloomersIntimates.com, respectively

For more information, visit jamieo.co

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jamie O’.

