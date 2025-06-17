Women Empowering Women: Flourish Media’s Made for Millions Mastermind is Helping Female Entrepreneurs Thrive

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Flourish Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida recently welcomed the powerhouse team behind Flourish Media, co-founders Dr. Tracy Timberlake and Vivian Olodun, alongside longtime collaborator and entrepreneur Sandy Fernandez, to talk about how their mission is transforming the business landscape for women across South Florida and beyond.

At the center of their work is the Made for Millions Mastermind, a mentorship initiative that gives women exclusive access to millionaire-level guidance. “We believe growth happens in collaboration,” said Timberlake. “Since we've been able to collaborate over the last 10 years, we want to share that with others.”

Sandy Fernandez, a business owner, credits Flourish Media’s support with helping scale her business to six figures. “A lot of entrepreneur women, we are so independent, we want to do so many things on their own, but then we forget that we really need that community and that support when we're juggling so many things at one time,” she shared.

That support comes with a clear strategy. Flourish Media developed the HIT Method (Habits, Identity, and Tribe) to help women lay the foundation for lasting business success. Whether you’re just launching or preparing to scale, the HIT Method meets you where you are.

The team also introduced their Season Method, a quiz-based tool that helps entrepreneurs align their business actions with their personal and professional growth phases. It’s part of what makes the Mastermind program both accessible and personalized.

Beyond business strategy, Flourish Media is also helping entrepreneurs tap into the often-overlooked world of government contracting. “The government can be your biggest client,” said Olodun. “We want to provide resources that give them access to those contracts. These are often long-term contracts that can truly transform a business, from making small six-figure revenue to reaching multiple six figures, or even into the millions.”