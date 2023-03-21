Women in Distress’ good work

Women in Distress’ President and CEO, Linda L. Parker, PH.D, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization helps domestic violence victims become victors.

“We have a full-service domestic violence center. We want to be and walk the path with the survivor,” says Parker. “We help every person, including men, women, children and LGBTQ. We have a full pet shelter.”

Sadly, there are instances that the abused suffer in silence.

“If you can be nothing else to someone that you know being domestically abused, you can be a support when they need you,” says Parker.

For more information, visit WomenInDistress.org or call 954.761.1133

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm.