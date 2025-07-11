Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Women of Color Empowerment Institute Leads with Mentorship and Leadership Development

Burnadette Norris-Weeks, founder of the Women of Color Empowerment Institute, Inc., shared her passion for uplifting women through leadership, mentorship, and connection on Inside South Florida.

Founded alongside co-creators Kathy Eggleston and Michelle Austin-Panties, the organization’s mission is to enhance and expand leadership opportunities for women of color through impactful programming, training sessions, and a powerful mentorship model. The Institute pairs emerging leaders with seasoned professionals, helping them navigate career and personal development paths with guidance and confidence.

Although based in South Florida, the Institute has a national reach, with interest in cities like Atlanta and New York. The need for such an initiative became clear, Norris-Weeks explained, when she and her co-founders saw talented women in mid-career stages struggling to break through professional ceilings or maintain momentum.

To address this, the organization not only fosters one-on-one mentorships but also offers a robust membership program featuring monthly leadership events, technology-forward training, and skill-building workshops, from professional dress to adapting to evolving workplace dynamics.

“This is my leadership legacy,” said Norris-Weeks, reflecting on the personal fulfillment she finds in helping others succeed. The Institute has already impacted countless women, many of whom credit their career achievements to the supportive network and resources provided.

The Institute’s annual conference is scheduled for September 12–14, promising more opportunities for inspiration, education, and connection.

To become a member or learn more, visit NationalWomenOfColor.com. Whether you're just starting out or advancing into higher leadership roles, the Institute invites women of all ages and stages to join their empowering village.

