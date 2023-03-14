Women’s History Month: The founder mother of Miami

HistoryMiami Museum’s Resident Historian, Dr. Paul George, joined Inside South Florida to share how Miami’s Founding Mother, Julia Tuttle, shaped the city.
“She was a person with high ambition. She dreamed of the day when this would become a nexus between the Americas,” says George. “She was driven to get one of these heavy hitters with a railroad system to move a railroad to Miami. That was the key to open this up and bring people in on a schedule. Henry Flagler verbally agreed.”
