Liberation from substance abuse is a difficult journey for addicts and their families. Deerhaven Gardens’ Founder and CEO, Pearl Baker-Katz, joined Inside South Florida to share how the facility is improving the lives of women that struggle with addiction with its specialized treatment approach.

“We are redefining recovery. As the very first and only women's alcohol treatment facility, we are offering the Sinclair method in a residential setting,” says Baker-Katz. “Our six-bed ultra-luxury facility is located in the North Carolina mountains.”

The Sinclair method is a unique treatment option that doesn’t necessarily involve traditional components such as detox or abstinence.

“The Sinclair method is a medicated assisted treatment for alcohol use disorder,” says Baker-Katz. “Instead of requiring our clients to quit drinking, we provide a targeted form of Naltrexone and the cravings diminish over a period of time.”

The facility’s mission is to provide patients with the tools to maintain healthy lives. Deerhaven Gardens offers its clients a myriad of services to aid in their recovery.

“We provide special therapy treatments, wellness programs and clinical sessions. We provide a mind, body and soul treatment,” says Baker-Katz. “Our clinical team is highly qualified to help each and every individual client.”

