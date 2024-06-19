"WondLa" Apple TV+ Series: Bringing Tony DiTerlizzi's Enchanting World to Life

The beloved book series "The Search for WondLa" by Tony DiTerlizzi has been adapted into a captivating new TV series, "WondLa." This adaptation, premiering June 28th on Apple TV+, promises to enthrall audiences with its rich world-building and unforgettable characters. The story revolves around Eva, a spirited teenager who ventures onto the transformed surface of Earth, now called Orbona, after an attack on her underground bunker.

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Tony DiTerlizzi shared his inspiration for creating the world of "WondLa" and the character of Eva. The idea was born over a decade ago when DiTerlizzi was contemplating the rapid changes in the world and the potential future for his then two-year-old daughter. He considered humanity's increasing reliance on technology, our disconnection from nature, and the importance of found family. These themes are central to "WondLa," which aims to offer a hopeful vision of the future despite its dystopian setting.

DiTerlizzi expressed his satisfaction with how closely the TV series translates the original book. He was deeply involved with the production team at Skydance Animation, ensuring that the themes and characters remained true to his vision. "It is alchemy. You’re transmuting a book into a film and it doesn't always go right, but I feel like the team at Skydance just did an amazing job," he said.

One of the most significant challenges in adapting "WondLa" was bringing its rich array of characters and creatures to life, particularly Eva. DiTerlizzi praised Jeanine Mason, who voices Eva, for her performance. "I remember being in the recording booth – it was all virtual – and Jeanine is in New York recording. We're just looking at a still, she's not even animated, it's just a picture of what the character is going to look like. And Jeanine is talking, and you can see it in your mind. It was such an exciting moment to realize she was breathing life into this character," he noted. Mason's portrayal helps ground the futuristic and sci-fi elements of the story, making Eva a relatable and beloved character.

"WondLa" is set in a post-apocalyptic world and features an array of fascinating characters and creatures. The TV series offers an engaging and immersive experience, staying true to the spirit of the books while bringing something new to the screen.

The TV series "WondLa" is already generating excitement and anticipation among fans of the book series and new viewers alike. With its compelling storyline and well-developed characters, it is poised to become a favorite among audiences of all ages.

The "WondLa" series is set premiere on Apple TV+ on June 28, 2024. For more information, visit tv.apple.com.