WSFL 39 Honored at 30th Annual Sunshine Awards for Community Impact

The prestigious 30th annual Sunshine Awards took place at the iconic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, hosted by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. This year, WSFL 39 was proud to receive the Media Broadcast award in recognition of its dedication to connecting and supporting the South Florida community.

With 450 attendees, the Sunshine Awards celebrated businesses that embody the spirit of the Sunshine State by making a positive difference in the community. Liliam M. Lopez, president and founder of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of recognizing not only successful businesses but also those that give back. "We also take into account community service. It’s very important to give back to the community," she shared.

Mark Dohooge, President and CEO of Kids in Distress, nominated WSFL 39 for this honor. He praised WSFL’s broad support for local nonprofits, saying, "WSFL champions so many human service organizations, making sure our kids and families are taken care of.”

Hosted by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Sunshine Awards continue to inspire and encourage networking and community service. For more information, visitSFLHCC.com.