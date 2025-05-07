WSFL Celebrates Community and the Arts with the Inaugural Coconut Grove Theatre Festival

At Inside South Florida, the stories we tell are rooted in one thing: community. That’s why this week, the show is spotlighting a very special new event that merges local pride, creative purpose, and cultural storytelling—the Coconut Grove Theatre Festival, running May 8–11, 2025, at the historic Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove.

In studio, host Cameron Dobbs and Entertaintment Insider Ariel Cipolla took a heartfelt moment to reflect on their shared passion for community impact. “You’ve mastered what it means to have a sense of purpose behind everything you do,” Cipolla told Dobbs. “It inspires me to stay grounded and remember the ‘why’ behind whatever I do.”

That “why” is at the center of Cipolla’s latest project as Managing Director of the Coconut Grove Theatre Festival. “I have the immense honor to talk about the arts on the show. But this is one of those rare moments where I actually get to walk the talk and provide opportunities for artists in our city,” said Cipolla. “We have incredible talent right here in South Florida–whether that's actors, playwrights, directors–we have very unique voices. For me, it's an honor to have this festival be put up that it's rooted in community.”

The four-day event will feature eight bold new plays written by South Florida playwrights. Each piece offers something unique—stories that are funny, political, personal, and above all, deeply connected to the region’s diverse and evolving identity.

As Dobbs noted, WSFL-TV is proudly serving as the official media sponsor. “Here at WSFL, we're not just telling stories, we're truly showing up for the community. Community is a pillar of our show. When Ariel pitched us the idea, we said, ‘Say less. How can we help?’.”

Tickets and showtimes are available atCGTFest.com.