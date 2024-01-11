WSFL Recognizes Kids in Distress and Family Central Efforts: Donates $2,500 to Support Children and Families

Kids in Distress and Family Central Donor Relations Manager, Jessy Allain Mena, along with President and CEO, Mark Dhooge, joined Inside South Florida to share the details behind the organization’s 20th annual ‘Kid Hero’ 5k run and walk event.

This event, set to take place on January 27 at Vista View Park, is devoted to bolstering the children and families served by KID. The initiative encompasses a range of community programs, including foster care, therapy and counseling, and family strengthening initiatives.

“Our mission camp is to prevent child abuse, preserve the family, and provide treatment to children who are impacted by abuse and neglect,” says Dhooge.

Mena shared how KID made a positive difference in her life by granting her the freedom to envision a brighter future for her family.

“I started as a client,” says Mena. “My kids were two and three years old; now they’re thirteen and eleven. That moment they helped me to succeed was a tough time for me, and they really helped me, so I know that they do the work.”

WSFL Channel 39 General Manager, Andres Chaparro, expressed his admiration for the causes. As a token of appreciation for their tireless efforts in supporting at-risk children and families, he presented Mena and Dhooge with a $2,500 check to further their mission.

“We believe so much in your cause, in what you're doing in the community for kids and families,” says Chaparro. “We wanted to show our support with a small token of appreciation for the hard work that all of your volunteers and employees do. Hopefully, this will go to help you and everything that you guys are doing. So, we're truly looking forward to continuing to build great partnerships like this one.”

For more information, visit KidInc.org or FamilyCentral.org