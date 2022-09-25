Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

WSFL-TV is bringing you the Miami Dolphins Live!

Posted at 2:15 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 14:15:56-04

MIAMI, Fla. — WSFL-TV Channel 39 is the only local South Florida station broadcasting the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals game LIVE on Thursday, September 29th.

Starting at 7 p.m. WSFL-TV will broadcast their Inside South Florida Gameday coverage.

The Inside South Florida Gameday pregame show will be hosted by WSFL-TV’s Jason Carter. The show celebrates the energy of the night with fans across South Florida. WSFL-TV Correspondent, Miriam Tapia will be LIVE from Twin Peaks in Davie, FL with fans gearing up for the big game.

After the game, viewers will relive the best moments of the night with the Inside South Florida Gameday postgame show. Sports expert and host of Pulse of Fins Nation, Luis Sung will join Jason Carter with game day highlights and expert analysis.

Watch on WSFL-TV Channel 39 beginning at 7p.m. EST. Check your local listings and cable provider for the most up-to-date channel information in your area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors