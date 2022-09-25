WSFL-TV is bringing you the Miami Dolphins Live!

MIAMI, Fla. — WSFL-TV Channel 39 is the only local South Florida station broadcasting the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals game LIVE on Thursday, September 29th.

Starting at 7 p.m. WSFL-TV will broadcast their Inside South Florida Gameday coverage.

The Inside South Florida Gameday pregame show will be hosted by WSFL-TV’s Jason Carter. The show celebrates the energy of the night with fans across South Florida. WSFL-TV Correspondent, Miriam Tapia will be LIVE from Twin Peaks in Davie, FL with fans gearing up for the big game.

After the game, viewers will relive the best moments of the night with the Inside South Florida Gameday postgame show. Sports expert and host of Pulse of Fins Nation, Luis Sung will join Jason Carter with game day highlights and expert analysis.

Watch on WSFL-TV Channel 39 beginning at 7p.m. EST. Check your local listings and cable provider for the most up-to-date channel information in your area.