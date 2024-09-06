Watch Now
WSFL-TV Partners with Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers: A Game-Changing Opportunity for Sponsors

We are thrilled to celebrate the success of our WSFL Championship Showcase Upfront 2024, where we proudly announced our exciting new partnership with the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers! WSFL-TV is now the official broadcasting home for Panthers games, which opens incredible opportunities for sponsors to connect with the passionate South Florida community.

With over 90 clients in attendance at the Amerant Bank Arena, the event showcased how this partnership will bring more Panthers content to viewers across South Florida, reaching nearly every household. This is a fantastic chance for advertisers to tap into this growing audience and elevate their brand.

We are excited for what's to come and can’t wait to bring more thrilling Panthers moments to South Florida!

Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Rat
Inside South Florida co-hosts, Cameron Dobbs and Ana Isabel Hume
WSFL VP and General Manager, Andres Chaparro
The WSFL Sales Team
WSFL Championship Showcase Upfront 2024 Panel (Left to Right: Jim Spadafore - Senior Director of Scripps Sports, Steven "Goldie" Goldstein - Play by Play Announcer, Cameron Dobbs - Inside South Florida Co-Host, Mark Zarthar - Chief Strategy Officer for the Florida Panthers)
Inside South Florida co-hosts handing out raffle prizes
Play by Play Announcer Steven "Goldie" Goldstein with Inside South Florida Co-Host Cameron Dobbs
WSFL_PANTHERS
