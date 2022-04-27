WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn, and Big of the Year, Nik Harris, give back with Big Brothers, Big Sisters

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Chad Van Horn’s passion for helping others extends beyond legal help. He joined us with Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Mentor and Big of the Year, Nik Harris, to tell us about the importance of becoming a Big and the significance of their recent breakfast.

“The breakfast was beautiful and to see so many of our littles there and our Bigs coming together,” says Harris. “Anytime you could break bread together that felt good, and we were led by an incredible host, our chair.”

Van Horn shares why he chose to get involved and why others should do the same.

“The reason I became a Big is because I realized how many mentors that I had. When I was a child. I lost my dad at a very young age when I was one,” says Van Horn. “So many people in the community stepped up to help me, I felt that I needed to give back and Big Brothers Big Sisters has been life changing for me.”

Harris also talks about the relationship between her Little Katie.

“I believe I have the most amazing Little in the world. For me, it really was so similar to Chad's story. Just thinking about what I always wanted,” says Harris. “I happen to be part of the big pride program. And so just thinking about how much that mentorship would have been in my own life. I remember thinking, ‘wow, I want to get involved in that.’”

For more information or if you are interested in becoming a big, visit bbsbroward.org