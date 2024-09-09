WSFL Welcomes "Good Morning Football Overtime" with Kyle Brandt

Football season is in full swing, and fans have even more to cheer about as "Good Morning Football Overtime" joins WSFL's lineup! In an exciting interview, Kyle Brandt, one of the show's hosts, gave us the inside scoop on what viewers can expect this season.

Kyle emphasized that "GMFB: Overtime" isn’t just for hardcore football fans—it's for everyone. While they dive into major football topics, they also bring a fresh, light-hearted twist, mixing in discussions about movies, music, family, and whatever else comes to mind. "We like to think of it as four friends sitting around the table talking about football… It’s fun, it’s light, we love it, and we hope everyone else will too," said Kyle.

The show’s unique, offbeat style combines football analysis with segments like "Angry Runs," "Throw it on Thursday," and "Whiteboard Wednesday"—all while delivering plenty of laughs and insightful commentary. Plus, Kyle teases that two Florida teams might make a deep run in the NFL playoffs this year, keeping local football fans on the edge of their seats.

Catch Kyle Brandt and the "GMFB: Overtime" crew on WSFL every weekday morning at 10:00 A.M. It’s not just about football—it’s about fun, banter, and everything in between. Don’t miss it!