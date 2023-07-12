WWE’s Carmella baby journey

Watch Now
Leah Van Dale, WWE’s Carmella, joined Inside South Florida and shared why she decided to make her infertility journey public.

“It was really important for me after the second miscarriage. I felt like there were other women out there that were going through this and let me share my story,” says Van Dale. “As women, we're kind of private about these things. There's almost a stigma around having a miscarriage. I felt like if I could be open about it, it would help a lot of other women.”

