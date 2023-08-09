Wynwood’s MaryGold’s featured restaurant on Miami Spice List

MaryGold’s Award-winning Chef and Partner, Brad Kilgore, joined Inside South Florida to share why you should visit the restaurant.

“When putting it together, we wanted to be a fresh new thing that you can find in Wynwood. We also want to be the future of Miami and this neighborhood and where it's going,” says Kilgore. “Everybody's coming from somewhere else and bringing a different flair, knowledge and inspiration. I bring that into the food. We want everybody to have a great meal.”

