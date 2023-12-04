XPRIZE Is Revolutionizing Aging with $101M Global Initiative Competition

XPRIZE Founder, Philanthropist, and Author, Peter Diamandis, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the future of healthy aging with XPRIZE’s groundbreaking $101M initiative to tackle age-related health decline by focusing on restoring the decline of muscle, brain, and immune function.

“XPrize is a global foundation, we run large scale competitions, asking teams to solve very hard problems,” says Diamandis. “We're 29 years old now. We've launched $400 million dollars XPRIZE’s for building private spaceships, cleaning up oil spills, mapping the ocean floor, pulling gigatons out of the atmosphere. 10,000 teams competing for these competitions over 29 years. This past week, we launched our largest ever, it's the largest competition in human history, it's $101 million competition for the first team who could actually reverse the ravages of aging by 10 to 20 years. To win this competition, a team needs to demonstrate that their therapeutic when delivered over a year and restore muscle, immune and cognition by at least 10, as many as 20 years.”

For more information, visit XPrize.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by XPRIZE.