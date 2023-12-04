Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

XPRIZE Is Revolutionizing Aging with $101M Global Initiative Competition

Posted at 6:20 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 18:20:06-05

XPRIZE Founder, Philanthropist, and Author, Peter Diamandis, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the future of healthy aging with XPRIZE’s groundbreaking $101M initiative to tackle age-related health decline by focusing on restoring the decline of muscle, brain, and immune function.

“XPrize is a global foundation, we run large scale competitions, asking teams to solve very hard problems,” says Diamandis. “We're 29 years old now. We've launched $400 million dollars XPRIZE’s for building private spaceships, cleaning up oil spills, mapping the ocean floor, pulling gigatons out of the atmosphere. 10,000 teams competing for these competitions over 29 years. This past week, we launched our largest ever, it's the largest competition in human history, it's $101 million competition for the first team who could actually reverse the ravages of aging by 10 to 20 years. To win this competition, a team needs to demonstrate that their therapeutic when delivered over a year and restore muscle, immune and cognition by at least 10, as many as 20 years.”

For more information, visit XPrize.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by XPRIZE.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com