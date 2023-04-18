Y100 Drew Heyman’s OneRepublic playlist

Watch Now
Y100’s announcer, Drew Heyman, joined Inside South Florida to talk about one of Elvis Duran’s Spring Break performers, OneRepublic.

“We still play “Counting Stars” on Y100. “I Ain't Worried” was a song that the record label played for us early. I didn't know if that was it, but like any OneRepublic song, once you keep hearing it, it's like wow. This is a banger, and it's so well written. It's a Ryan Tedder gem.”

