Yahaira seamless shapewear is the key to looking fabulous and can even help circulation

Bruce Moncada and Yahaira Solano are co-founders of Shop Yahaira. Together, they created a better seamless shapeware with biocrystals which aims to increase blood circulation and reduce cellulite. The idea was born after Yahaira was looking for better fitting shapeware for her body type.”

“We have all these different brands, but they are not created equal,” says Bruce. “We were on tour in South America, and I would always see Yahaira in this weird shapewear that didn’t look natural to her body. One day she came out with one that looked incredible, and Yahaira said that she sewed it herself.”

The lightbulb went off and they had a great idea. If they could make that seamless, they were on to something.

When asked what differentiates their company from competitors, they explain, “Our body shapers have different patents, not only in the US, but also international. The body shapers are all one piece of fabric, so we do not have to cut and sew. It has different thickness throughout the same piece of fabric which makes it different than other brands. That’s why our body shapers feel and fit like a second layer of skin.”

“The product shapes the body without flattening the buttock area,” says Yahaira. ”When looking for shapeware, you need and easy comfortable solution. Ours helps with circulation because it helps keep your muscles nice and tight.

Visit ShopYahaira.com or Instagram @ShopYahaira where you will find all our products.