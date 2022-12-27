Yale Professor Schools Us On The Impacts Of Food Sensitivities

After enjoying a delicious meal, you may leave the table with something not sitting quite right in your stomach. Dr. Wajahat Mehal, a Yale University School of Medicine Professor, joined Inside South Florida to enlighten us on the subject of food sensitivities.

“There are a number of differences between food allergies and food sensitivities,” says Dr. Mehal. “Primarily, food allergies will typically give symptoms fairly quickly after the food item is eaten, sometimes within seconds and certainly within minutes. Whereas with food sensitivities, the symptoms can often come on days and even weeks after the food item is eaten.”

Even though you may not have a full on allergy to a food item, you may be sensitive to it.

“New testing methods can help people identify sensitivities and improve their health by really taking the guesswork out of which food items that patients might be sensitive to,” says Dr. Mehal. “We have actually tested one of these methods, the Alcat test, in a clinical trial and demonstrated that when patients follow the guidance of the Alcat test, they actually have a significant improvement in their symptoms. People can interpret the results from the food sensitivity tests quite easily.”

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by PreviMedica