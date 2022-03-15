Yesi De Avila has your Spring beauty essentials

The official start of spring is upon us. Lifestyle expert Yesi De Avila has some great products and advice to refresh our skin.

“It’s my favorite time of year and the first thing you need to do is moisturize,” says Yesi.

The Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream is available at CharlotteTilbury.com. it’s an award- winning best-selling moisturizer. It’s loved by models and celebrities, to give you skin a fresher, plumper more youthful look. The formula is infused with the magic 8 matrix which gives you a nice dewy glow. It floods our skin with moisture making it a fresh canvas.

The Billion-Dollar Beauty box is unlike other traditional makeup palettes. You can choose and customize your own beautiful makeup palette including brows, eyes, lips and cheeks. You buy it once and you get refills for life. The best part is the beauty palette has a magnetic base to keep you organized and mess-free. Receive 20% off with discount code: YesiStyle at BillionDollarBeauty.com

NAILS INC. Ready to Party hyaluronic acid hydrating gel face masks keep skin looking fresh and moisturized. It has enriching ingredients to de-puff and brighten your face. It has a cooling crystal extract; they are also vegan and cruelty free. Pick them up at your local CVS.

If you’re looking to revitalize your hair, you need Redken Acidic Bonding Treatment, find it at the Savannah Marie Salon in Miami or other Redken Professional Salons. It provides a total hair transformation for those of us with dry or damaged hair. It has 10% glycerin to lock in moisture and it can transform all hair types.

For more, visit Yesi.style or follow her on Instagram @yesistylemedia