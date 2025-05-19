YMCA Launches 'Phones Down, Eyes Up' Campaign to Promote Summer Water Safety

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by YMCA of the USA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With summer just around the corner, families across South Florida are preparing for pool days and beach outings but with those sunny adventures comes a serious reminder: water safety saves lives.

Joining Inside South Florida to talk about this important issue was Lindsay Mondick, a water safety expert with the YMCA, who introduced the Y’s latest initiative: Phones Down, Eyes Up.

“We know that drowning is silent and can happen in as little as 30 seconds,” Mondick said. “It’s not just about teaching kids to swim, but making sure adults are truly present and ready to act.”

According to Mondick, 88% of child drownings occur with at least one adult present, often because the supervising adult is distracted. Whether it’s scrolling on a phone, chatting poolside, or briefly turning away, those few moments can be critical.

The Phones Down, Eyes Up campaign aims to reduce those distractions by encouraging families to designate a Water Watcher—a responsible adult focused solely on supervising children in or around water.

Parents can visitphonesdowneyesup.org to:



Take the Water Watcher pledge

Download a Water Watcher badge

Access tips for distraction-free supervision

Learn more about YMCA swimming and water safety programs

Beyond distraction, a major risk factor for drowning is lack of swimming skills. That’s why the YMCA’s Safety Around Water program is a crucial resource, offering affordable and accessible swim lessons for children of all backgrounds.

“As parents, we want to make sure we are vigilant while watching our children and we are singularly focused on watching the water,” Mondick explained. “Kids shouldn’t only feel confident because they have swimming lessons, but we're also building that extra layer of protection by watching them.”

To help ensure a safe and fun summer, the YMCA recommends:



Enrolling children in swim lessons

Designating a Water Watcher during all swim time

Staying off your phone and avoiding distractions while supervisingBeing aware of water safety hazards at pools, lakes, and beaches

Families can learn more atphonesdowneyesup.org or by visiting their local YMCA branch.”