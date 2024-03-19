YMCA's Swim Vigilance Program: Making Waves in Aquatic Safety

Florida leads the nation in childhood drownings, with Broward and Miami-Dade counties topping the list. To combat this alarming statistic, the YMCA of South Florida has launched the Swim Vigilance program, offering free swim lessons for children and adults of all ages across the region. Tara Montenaro, COO of YMCA of South Florida, joined Inside South Florida to shed light on this important initiative and share practical tips for aquatic safety.

The Swim Vigilance program was established in honor of a young girl named Jenny, who tragically lost her life to drowning at the age of 12. In partnership with Jenny's mother, Ana, the YMCA offers free swim lessons and safety education to the community during spring break each year. This program aims to reduce the risk of drownings by providing vital swim instruction and water safety awareness.

Tara Montenaro's personal connection to swimming, from her childhood as a competitive swimmer to her role as COO of YMCA of South Florida, fuels her passion for aquatic safety. Recognizing the importance of educating individuals about drownings, Tara is committed to making a positive impact and reversing the alarming trend of drownings in the state.

Tara emphasizes three key strategies for drowning prevention:



Install barriers and alarms around windows, doors, and pools to prevent unauthorized access. Designate a Waterwatch individual responsible for monitoring any body of water, supported by Waterwatch tags for easy identification. Enroll in swim lessons, as learning to swim is a crucial life skill that can save lives.

The Swim Vigilance program runs from March 25th to 29th, offering free swim lessons at five YMCA locations across Broward County. Participants can visit YMCA of South Florida's website or stop by any YMCA location for more information and to sign up for classes. By providing accessible swim instruction, the YMCA aims to empower individuals of all ages to stay safe in and around water.

With childhood drownings on the rise in Florida, the YMCA's Swim Vigilance program is a crucial initiative in promoting aquatic safety. Through free swim lessons and water safety education, the YMCA aims to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to prevent drownings and enjoy water activities safely. Thanks to the dedication of Tara Montenaro and the YMCA team, communities across South Florida can make strides towards a safer, water-aware future.

For more information, visit ymcasouthflorida.org/swimforjenny.