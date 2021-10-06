You always have time to exercise, trust us

A lot of people will say they don't have time to exercise, but fitness expert Heather Frey says if you want it, you will make time. She also offered some tips on how to avoid getting to that point, and prioritizing workouts.

After a long day we all want to get home and lay down. Heather says we should "plopping." If you can, go straight from work to your workout. Once you plop on the couch you might start doing other things, so if you bring a pair of clothes to change into to work and head to the gym straight after work, that's your bets bet.

If you can't get to the gym, you can do a great at-home workout. There are tons of free workout videos online to get you a quick workout right from the comfort of your home. Being able to stop in the middle of what you're doing and go workout will free you from the restraints of your to-do list.