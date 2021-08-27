Watch
You Bet Your Life is back with host Jay Leno

Posted at 3:56 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 15:56:20-04

More than 50 years ago, actor and comedian Groucho Marx made the game show You Bet Your Life a household staple and now television legend Jay Leno is bringing the show back to the small screen this fall with the help of his good friend Kevin Eubanks.

The last time we spoke with them the duo was scouring the country looking for contestants. Now they've found them and the show is kicking off on September 13. Jay says people from all walks of life will be competing, and it really shows how we're all connected one way or another.

Kevin says he loves seeing the contestants get together and relax when they're playing the game. He's also played matchmaker here and there on the set.

"It just happens, sometimes you look like 'Oh those are the two,' and before you know it they're having a great time," he says.

The amazing duo is extremely is excited for the show to air and hopes audiences will love it as much as they do.

