“You Bet Your Life” Host, Jay Leno, joined Inside South Florida to share new and exciting changes coming in the new season.

“We got a new set that'll come in the third season. The audience will be right there in front of us,” says Leno. “When we start season three, there will be no COVID restrictions, and we will be able to really get back to doing what we want to do.”

