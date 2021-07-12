Watch
Inside South Florida

You can have a unique career opportunity with FedEx

Posted at 1:22 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 13:22:30-04

Corporations like FedEx have been experiencing a massive increase in demand as more people buy and shop online. Here to discuss national hiring challenges and unique solutions being put in place to attract workers is FedEx Express Senior Vice President, Shannon Brown.

FedEx is looking to fill a variety of roles while offering competitive wages and benefits. FedEx is an opportunity for a career, says Brown.

"We knew that eCommerce was going to grow and it was going to grow fast," he says. "But we didn't know that with COVID-19, it accelerated as fast as it did."

FedEx is now hoping to keep up with this growth by hiring about 80,000 employees. All the positions are listed online, including pickup and delivery drivers. You can head to Careers.fedex.com to look through the postings.

Trusted Advisors