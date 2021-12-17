Watch
You can never go wrong gifting jewelry

Posted at 10:39 AM, Dec 17, 2021
Jewelry is at the top of many holiday shopping lists so if you’re thinking about giving the gift of bling this holiday season, you might be wondering what are hottest trends. Joining us now, with her expert insights is beauty and lifestyle journalist, the incomparable, Anna De Souza.

All of this season's greatest jewelry styles are in stock at Kay, Zales, Jared, and Banter by Piercing Pagoda. Whether you shop in-store, order online for in-store pick-up, or get same-day delivery, you can get all your gold and diamond gifts in time for Christmas.

Men's jewelry like chains and watches are trending again. For her, get some nice necklaces of varying lengths for layering. You can never go wrong with a tennis bracelet either.

