You might want to start planning a trip to New Orleans for this awesome festival

New Orleans is known for its great parties, food, and music. You can experience all three at the Satchmo Summer Festival! Jazz singer, Robin Barnes, spoke to us from the main stage at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, to showcase one of the country's biggest tourism zone’s big bounce back.

"We have bounced back, we are open, we are ready for visitors, with all the things that we've got going, every weekend is a great reason to come to New Orleans," she says.

The city is the festival capital of the world with over 140 celebrated throughout the year. While the city was shut down due to COVID, the construction never stopped, resulting in tons of new hotels and attractions.

Barnes will be performing at the Satchmo festival, which is all about celebrating the music, food, and culture of New Orleans. She says she's expecting to see an influx of tourists as the cooler months get closer, so get your hotel reservations in while there's still room!