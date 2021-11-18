You'll feel magical with this new makeup line inspired by Disney's newest movie "Encanto!"

Disney's newest animated film Encanto hits theaters on November 24, and they're bringing the magic to South Florida by way of makeup! Hialeah-based beauty brand Alamar Cosmetics collaborated with Disney to create a brand new makeup collection inspired by the magic of the film.

The movie tells the tale of an extraordinary family living in Columbia. Everyone in the Madrigals has a special power except Mirabel, but she becomes the only one who can save their magic. In September of 2019, Disney approached Alamar owner and founder Gabriela Trujillo to create a colorful collection of beauty projects.

"They had the idea that this time they wanted to do it with a Latina-owned brand," she says. "Something authentic, someone who can have shade names in Spanish, that can have copy and text that's way more relatable to the Latin community."

Alamar was Disney's first choice to create a colorful collection that perfectly matches the characters in the movie. Gaby decided to go big and launch their first large collection with this 13-piece collection. It includes an eyeshadow pallet with shimmery and matte colors that were picked directly from the movie. Beauty experts can also grab blushes, lip glosses, lip liners, liquid eyeliners, brushes, and a very special magic mirror.

"Right now I just feel super, super blessed," she says. "I'm really trying to stay present in the moment and enjoy every single step of the way."

This movie focuses a lot on self-love, and Gaby wanted to incorporate that into the line. Every product has a little self-love affirmation to remind whoever is using it to love themselves!

The collection is now on sale and you can get it at AlamarCosmetics.com

