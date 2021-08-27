Watch
Young Management Consulting looking to expand across South Florida

Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 10:07:13-04

Young Management Consulting is an expert in general business consulting, electrical engineering, project construction management, and more. CEO Brandon Young spoke with us about how his business came to be one of the most reliable companies.

Brandon felt there was a need for a new way of doing business. He worked to bridge the gap between technology and construction to create solutions for businesses of all types.

Even in a competitive market, Young Management sticks out. Brandon calls it a boutique type of service provider. While developing technology and executing large-scale programs allows these consultants to work quickly and efficiently. The company is small enough to work with business owners one on one but large enough to know when to take calculated risks.

There are offices across the nation and plans to expand further in South Florida, creating jobs for those who may not fit the normal roles in corporate America, he says. To learn more, you can head to workwithyoung.com

