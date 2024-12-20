Younger Generations Driving Timeshare Trends with Flexibility and Unique Experiences

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by ARDA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Jason Gamel, president of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA), joined Inside South Florida to highlight why younger consumers are flocking to timeshares and how the industry is evolving to meet their needs.

Surprisingly, Gen Z and millennials now make up a significant portion of timeshare owners—57% of the 10 million owner families in the U.S. and two-thirds of all new timeshare purchases. Jason identified three key factors driving this trend:



Familiarity: Many younger buyers grew up experiencing timeshare vacations with their families, instilling a sense of nostalgia and an appreciation for the product. Flexibility: Modern timeshares allow owners to vacation on their terms, choosing destinations and durations without being tied to the same location annually. Variety: With over 1,500 U.S. resorts and thousands worldwide, timeshares offer access to destinations ranging from bustling cities like New York and Charleston to scenic escapes like Moab, Utah.

Timeshare companies are embracing experience-based travel and forging partnerships with major brands and organizations, including professional sports leagues, NASCAR, F1, live music events, and private dining experiences. These partnerships add value to ownership, providing unforgettable moments tailored to individual preferences.

Meanwhile, advancements in artificial intelligence are enhancing customer service and vacation planning. AI is helping owners optimize their travel experiences, ensuring they get the most from their investments.

Timeshares offer the comforts of spacious accommodations, including multiple bedrooms, full kitchens, and laundry facilities, paired with on-site professional management. This removes the hassle of maintenance, freeing travelers to focus on creating lasting memories.

To learn more about the timeshare industry and download the latest reports, visit ARDA.org.