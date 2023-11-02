Watch Now
Your Guide to Open Enrollment for Individual and Family ACA Health Plans with UnitedHealthcare

Posted at 6:00 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 18:00:00-04

CEO of Individual and Family Plans at UnitedHealthcare, Marcus Robinson, joined Inside South Florida to discuss what you need to know ahead of choosing the right healthcare coverage for yourself and your family during the opening of the enrollment season for individual and family ACA plans.

“Individual and family ACA plans are plans that are available on healthcare.gov or the insurance marketplace in exchange,” says Robinson. “It's a place where individuals can go and shop for the right coverage for themselves and their families. You are eligible for the exchange if you do not have coverage through an employer, Medicare or Medicaid, if you reside in the US, and also if you're not on the children's insurance plan or chip.”

Robinson also offered insights on how to best prepare for open enrollment, which runs now through January 16.

“Open enrollment begins November the first, it will run through January the 16th this year,” says Robinson. “And if you want your coverage to be effective, or to start on January one, a key date is December the 15th. You want to make your shopping and enrollment decision by December the 15th. For a one-one effective start date.”

For more information, visit UHC.com/exchange

