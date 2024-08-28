Get to Know Metabolik Health: Holistic Weight Management and Wellness

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Metabolik. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Maintaining a healthy weight is a cornerstone of overall health, but navigating the world of weight management can be challenging. That's where Metabolik Health steps in, offering a comprehensive approach to weight management that goes beyond the traditional methods of diet and exercise. Sasha DeJesus, a board-certified weight management specialist and preventative cardiologist, recently joined Inside South Florida to share some valuable insights and discuss what makes Metabolik Health unique.

Sasha DeJesus brings her extensive background in cardiology and weight management to Metabolik Health. Her journey into this field began during her training as a preventative cardiologist, where she noticed a common thread among her patients dealing with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and post-heart attack recovery—excess weight.

Sasha explained, "We often treat conditions like high blood pressure with medication that addresses just that one issue. But excess weight is associated with over 200 conditions, including hypertension, high cholesterol, PCOS, and even 13 types of cancer. By addressing the root cause—excess weight—we can optimize the management of all these conditions simultaneously."

This realization led her to further specialize in obesity medicine and pursue board certification, ultimately founding Metabolik Health. The clinic focuses on a holistic approach to weight management and overall wellness, not just on shedding pounds.

While there are many weight management services available, Metabolik Health distinguishes itself through its comprehensive, science-based approach and its emphasis on seeing patients holistically. According to Sasha, "It's not just about losing weight or adopting a 'less food, more exercise' mentality. We focus on the four pillars of weight management: nutrition, physical activity, behavior (like stress eating and sleep), and medication. This holistic approach allows us to manage each patient comprehensively for long-lasting health benefits."

A significant factor that sets Metabolik Health apart is the expertise of its team. "All of our patients are seen by board-certified weight management doctors," Sasha highlighted. "Despite nearly half of the U.S. population struggling with excess weight, less than 1% of doctors are board-certified in obesity medicine. At Metabolik Health, we take pride in being part of that top 1% and providing expert care."

Additionally, Metabolik Health emphasizes body composition, focusing on preserving muscle mass while losing weight. This approach ensures that weight loss is sustainable and supports overall health and wellness in the long term.

Sasha underscored the importance of consulting a specialist when dealing with obesity, which is now recognized as a disease. "Just like you wouldn't go to a lung doctor for a foot problem, it's crucial for patients to see a specialist for weight management," she said. "Obesity is a complex condition with many variables that need to be carefully evaluated and managed. A specialist with the right training and expertise can provide the best care."

Metabolik Health is committed to providing patients with the tools and support they need to achieve long-term health and wellness. For more information about their services and to find out how they can help you, visit metabolikhealth.com.