Bariatric Surgery Revisions: Dr. Okeefe Simmons Shares Solutions for Weight Regain

Regaining weight after bariatric surgery is a common challenge, and Dr. Okeefe Simmons joined Inside South Florida to discuss effective solutions. Dr. Simmons explained that individuals who experience weight regain post-surgery have various options to help get back on track, including medication, additional surgeries, and innovative non-surgical endoscopic procedures.

These minimally invasive procedures involve accessing the stomach with a thin tube and camera to reduce its size and slow down food passage, ultimately helping patients feel full with smaller portions. “The goal is to support sustained weight loss and improve overall health, including managing high blood pressure, diabetes, and other weight-related conditions,” Dr. Simmons shared.

Eligible candidates include those who previously had bariatric surgery and understand that sustainable weight loss also requires lifestyle changes. Patients are guided through a comprehensive plan that supports both diet and exercise to maximize the procedure's effectiveness.

For more details on revision options, Dr. Simmons invites viewers to visitSimmonsWeightLoss.com or call 305-204-8558.