Dr. Okeefe Simmons Highlights Non-Surgical Weight Loss Options on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Simmons MD LLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

For individuals exploring weight loss options without undergoing surgery, Dr. Okeefe Simmons shared valuable insights on non-surgical procedures during her latest appearance on Inside South Florida. Dr. Simmons, a leading expert in weight management, highlighted alternatives that prioritize minimal risk and effective results.

Dr. Simmons explained several innovative procedures that help patients achieve their weight loss goals without surgery:



Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG): A procedure involving suturing within the stomach to reduce its capacity.

A procedure involving suturing within the stomach to reduce its capacity. Intragastric Balloon Placement: A temporary placement of a balloon in the stomach, removed after several months to aid in weight loss.

A temporary placement of a balloon in the stomach, removed after several months to aid in weight loss. Revision Procedures: For patients who have previously undergone bariatric surgery and regained weight, this involves closing areas of the digestive tract that may have dilated over time.

Dr. Simmons explained that these procedures are accessed through the mouth, eliminating the need for external incisions, making them a less invasive alternative to traditional surgery.

Dr. Simmons noted that non-surgical procedures fill an important gap for patients:



They serve as a lower-risk option for those hesitant or ineligible for surgery.

They offer an alternative to lifelong medication use, particularly for patients concerned about drug interactions or side effects.

They complement other lifestyle changes for sustainable weight loss.

“These procedures are tools, not magic fixes,” emphasized Dr. Simmons. “It's important that the patient has an understanding that these procedures have to accompany lifestyle changes in diet and exercise to have long term sustained weight loss.”

Candidates generally have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 30 and 50, though exact qualifications may vary. Dr. Simmons’ practice offers a BMI calculator on its website to help patients determine eligibility.

Dr. Simmons encouraged viewers to learn more about these groundbreaking procedures and emphasized the importance of a holistic approach to weight loss by visiting www.simmonsweightloss.com or calling 305-204-8558. Patients interested in exploring these non-surgical weight loss options can contact his practice for a consultation.