Explore Non-Surgical Weight Loss Options with Dr. Okeefee Simmons

Inside South Florida welcomed back Dr. Okeefee Simmons, a trusted expert in weight loss solutions, to discuss the latest in non-surgical weight loss treatments and what patients should look for in a healthcare provider. Dr. Simmons shared his insights into combining endoscopic procedures with medications for an individualized and effective approach to weight loss.

Non-Surgical Weight Loss Solutions

Dr. Simmons explained that non-surgical options are ideal for those seeking alternatives to weight-loss surgery. These techniques focus on modifying the stomach’s size through endoscopic approaches, such as temporary balloon placements or stomach suturing, reducing the space for food and leading to sustained weight loss. Medications, targeting hormonal signals responsible for hunger and cravings, can be combined with these procedures to maximize results.

Benefits of a Combination Approach

Pairing procedures with medication offers a dual approach to weight management: addressing both the physical capacity of the stomach and the body’s biological hunger signals. “By combining the two,” Dr. Simmons explained, “we’re tackling obesity from different angles for more comprehensive and lasting results.”

Choosing the Right Provider

Dr. Simmons emphasized the importance of finding a board-certified obesity medicine specialist who can provide a personalized treatment plan. “If you’re going somewhere and everyone receives the same approach, that’s a red flag,” he advised. Patients should look for doctors who prioritize listening to their unique goals and offer a range of options rather than a one-size-fits-all solution.

For more on Dr. Simmons' weight loss expertise, call 305-204-8558 or visitSimmonsWeightLoss.com.