Making Weight Loss Conversations Easier with Dr. Okeefe Simmons

Conversations about weight loss can often feel daunting, but Dr. Okeefe Simmons from Simmons Weight Loss is changing that. In a recent interview, Dr. Simmons shared insights into the complex factors contributing to obesity and the solutions available to help patients.

Dr. Simmons highlighted that while some factors are within our control—such as choosing healthier food options—many others are not. Genetics, hormones, stress, sleep, and even environmental factors like food accessibility can play significant roles in obesity. These hidden influences often go unaddressed, making weight loss more challenging.

Treatment options for obesity aim to tackle some of these underlying factors. Medications, procedures, and surgeries can help regulate the hormones responsible for obesity. Dr. Simmons also discussed endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, a non-surgical procedure that reduces the stomach’s size, helping patients eat less and manage their weight. These treatments are designed to address the physical and hormonal components of obesity.

Dr. Simmons emphasized that obesity is a chronic condition, similar to high blood pressure or diabetes. Just as patients may need to stay on medication to control these conditions, those treating obesity may require long-term solutions. Whether through medications or procedures, maintaining weight loss typically requires ongoing management.

For more information on treating obesity, visit simmonsweightloss.com, call 305-204-8558, or follow Dr. Simmons on Instagram at @doctorweightloss305.