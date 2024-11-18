Non-Surgical Weight Loss Procedures: A Game-Changer in Health Care

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Simmons MD LLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.
Dr. Okeefe Simmons returned to Inside South Florida to discuss innovative non-surgical weight loss options and how they fit into the broader spectrum of weight management solutions.
Non-Surgical Weight Loss Procedures
Dr. Simmons shared details about cutting-edge techniques that avoid the risks of surgery:
- Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG): A procedure that uses sutures within the stomach to reduce its size.
- Intragastric Balloon Placement: A temporary balloon is placed in the stomach for a few months to reduce food intake.
- Revisions for Bariatric Surgery Patients: Helps address weight regain by repairing areas of the digestive tract that may have dilated post-surgery.
Why Non-Surgical Options?
These procedures are excellent for individuals looking for effective weight loss solutions without the risks associated with surgery. They also provide an alternative for those who:
- Are not candidates for bariatric surgery.
- Prefer a one-time procedure over lifelong medication.
- Seek a minimally invasive approach to weight loss.
Ideal Candidates
Dr. Simmons explained that these procedures are best suited for individuals with a BMI (Body Mass Index) of 30 to 50. For those unsure of their BMI, her practice offers an easy-to-use calculator on their website.
Additionally, candidates must understand that these are tools for weight loss, requiring:
- Lifestyle changes like diet and exercise.
- Mindful eating habits for long-term success.
Her office prioritizes patient education and support to ensure sustainable results.
Learn More
To explore these non-surgical weight loss options:
With these advanced options and a holistic approach, Dr. Simmons is transforming the way we think about weight loss.