Non-Surgical Weight Loss Procedures: A Game-Changer in Health Care

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Simmons MD LLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Okeefe Simmons returned to Inside South Florida to discuss innovative non-surgical weight loss options and how they fit into the broader spectrum of weight management solutions.

Non-Surgical Weight Loss Procedures

Dr. Simmons shared details about cutting-edge techniques that avoid the risks of surgery:

  1. Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG): A procedure that uses sutures within the stomach to reduce its size.
  2. Intragastric Balloon Placement: A temporary balloon is placed in the stomach for a few months to reduce food intake.
  3. Revisions for Bariatric Surgery Patients: Helps address weight regain by repairing areas of the digestive tract that may have dilated post-surgery.

Why Non-Surgical Options?

These procedures are excellent for individuals looking for effective weight loss solutions without the risks associated with surgery. They also provide an alternative for those who:

  • Are not candidates for bariatric surgery.
  • Prefer a one-time procedure over lifelong medication.
  • Seek a minimally invasive approach to weight loss.

Ideal Candidates

Dr. Simmons explained that these procedures are best suited for individuals with a BMI (Body Mass Index) of 30 to 50. For those unsure of their BMI, her practice offers an easy-to-use calculator on their website.

Additionally, candidates must understand that these are tools for weight loss, requiring:

  • Lifestyle changes like diet and exercise.
  • Mindful eating habits for long-term success.

Her office prioritizes patient education and support to ensure sustainable results.

Learn More

To explore these non-surgical weight loss options:

With these advanced options and a holistic approach, Dr. Simmons is transforming the way we think about weight loss.

