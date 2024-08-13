Understanding Bariatric Surgery and Bariatric Endoscopy with Dr. Simmons

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Simmons MD Advanced Weight Loss Solutions. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed back Dr. Simmons, a leading expert in weight loss procedures, to discuss the differences, benefits, and ideal candidates for bariatric surgery and bariatric endoscopy. With a growing interest in these weight loss options, Dr. Simmons provided clear insights into what each procedure entails and who might benefit the most from them.

Dr. Simmons began by explaining the fundamental differences between the two procedures.



Bariatric Surgery: This is a surgical procedure that involves making incisions and cutting. It often focuses on two main aspects: restriction (reducing the stomach's size) and malabsorption (rearranging the small intestine so food bypasses certain parts, reducing calorie absorption). This type of surgery is more invasive but typically results in more significant weight loss.

Bariatric Endoscopy: In contrast, bariatric endoscopy is a non-surgical procedure. It is performed by accessing the stomach through the mouth, without making any external cuts. The goal is to reduce the stomach's available space and slow down food processing, leading to a feeling of fullness for longer periods. This procedure allows for substantial weight loss with a much shorter recovery time.

Dr. Simmons highlighted the pros and cons of both procedures:

Bariatric Surgery:



Pros: Leads to more significant weight loss.

Cons: Higher risk due to its invasive nature, including potential leaks from the digestive tract. Patients often need to take vitamins due to absorption issues post-surgery.

Bariatric Endoscopy:



Pros: Less invasive, with no cutting involved. Patients can go home the same day and return to normal activities within two to three days. It also offers sustained weight loss.

Cons: While effective, the weight loss may not be as dramatic as with bariatric surgery.

Dr. Simmons explained that the ideal candidates for both bariatric surgery and bariatric endoscopy are those who view these options as tools to assist with weight loss, accompanied by necessary lifestyle changes. Generally, individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 30 and 50 are considered ideal candidates. However, the exact criteria can vary and should be discussed with a healthcare provider.

Dr. Simmons also touched on the future of bariatric endoscopy, noting that it is a newer field compared to bariatric surgery. One exciting area of development is combination therapy, which involves pairing these non-surgical procedures with weight loss medications. Early studies suggest that this combination could result in greater weight loss than either method alone.

For those interested in learning more about bariatric surgery or bariatric endoscopy, Dr. Simmons encouraged viewers to visit simmonsweightloss.com or to call their office at (305) 204-8558 for more information.