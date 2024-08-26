Understanding Obesity and Weight Loss Treatments: Insights from Dr. Simmons

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Simmons MD LLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Okeefe Simmons recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss obesity, its contributing factors, and the available treatments for those looking to manage their weight effectively.

Obesity is a multifaceted condition influenced by a variety of factors, both within and outside an individual’s control. Dr. Simmons emphasized that while some factors, like the choice of food at a grocery store, fall within a person's control, many others do not. Genetics, hormones, environmental influences, and even the availability of healthy food options can all play significant roles in a person's ability to maintain a healthy weight. Additional factors such as stress levels and sleep quality further complicate the picture, making obesity a condition with no single cause or solution.

Dr. Simmons outlined several treatment options designed to address the different pathways and mechanisms that contribute to obesity:



Medications: These are tailored to target hormonal and neuronal pathways that affect appetite, metabolism, and the body’s energy balance. Surgical and Non-Surgical Procedures: For example, the endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty is a non-surgical procedure aimed at reducing the size of the stomach, which helps limit food intake by making the stomach smaller. This approach targets the volume of food a person can eat and can be an effective tool for those struggling to manage their weight through diet and exercise alone.

A common question Dr. Simmons encounters is the duration of these treatments. He stresses that obesity should be viewed as a chronic condition, similar to hypertension or type 2 diabetes. Just as medications for blood pressure and blood sugar need to be taken long-term to maintain control, so too do treatments for obesity. Discontinuing these treatments often leads to weight regain, much like stopping medication for other chronic conditions can lead to a return of symptoms.

Weight regain is a common issue, and it often happens because of a lack of a long-term management plan. Dr. Simmons pointed out that many patients might see treatments—whether surgical, non-surgical, or medicinal—as short-term solutions. However, without a sustainable plan and continued follow-up, weight regain is likely. Metabolic slowdown, where the body reduces its energy expenditure as a defense mechanism against weight loss, can also contribute to regaining lost weight.

