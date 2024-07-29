Understanding Obesity and Weight Loss with Dr. Simmons on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Simmons MD LLC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Okeefe Simmons recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss the complexities of obesity and effective weight loss treatments. As a renowned expert in the field, Dr. Simmons provided valuable insights into the multifaceted nature of obesity and the importance of long-term management strategies.

Dr. Simmons highlighted the numerous factors that contribute to obesity, emphasizing that it’s not solely a result of lifestyle choices. While environmental factors, such as dietary options available at grocery stores, play a significant role, there are underlying factors beyond an individual's control. Genetics, hormones, and accessibility to healthy foods based on geographic location are critical contributors. Additionally, stress and sleep patterns significantly impact weight. Dr. Simmons noted, “There are so many factors that contribute to obesity... genetics, hormones, environmental factors, stress, sleep... we could be here all day just talking about those factors.”

When asked about treatment options, Dr. Simmons stressed that obesity should be viewed as a chronic condition similar to high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes. He explained that long-term solutions are necessary to manage obesity effectively. “Similar to high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, you may be on these medications to reduce your blood pressure to control your blood sugar. And when you stop them, for many patients, the blood pressure’s going back up, the sugar levels are going back up. And similarly with weight, the weight will go back up if you stop these medications,” Dr. Simmons explained. He emphasized the need for sustainable strategies, whether through non-surgical procedures or medication, to maintain weight loss over time.

Weight regain is a common issue that patients face, and Dr. Simmons outlined several reasons for this. He noted that many patients approach weight loss as a short-term fix, expecting immediate and lasting results from procedures or medications without considering the necessity of a long-term plan. Additionally, external stressors or physiological responses, such as a slowed metabolism, can lead to weight regain. Dr. Simmons emphasized the importance of ongoing support and strategies to prevent and address weight regain, ensuring patients understand the need for a long-term commitment to weight management.

Dr. Simmons reiterated the critical role of lifestyle changes in any weight loss effort. He emphasized that sustainable weight loss must be accompanied by healthy lifestyle choices, including balanced nutrition and regular physical activity. These changes are essential for maintaining weight loss and overall health.

For those seeking more information on obesity and weight loss, Dr. Simmons invites you to visit the website simmonsweightloss.com, call the office at 305-204-8558, or follow on Instagram at @doctorweightloss305.